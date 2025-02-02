Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $34.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.44.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance
Shares of EPD stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.65%.
Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
