Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Boosted by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,988 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,224 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 4,762,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,639,000 after buying an additional 278,892 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,561,000 after buying an additional 200,625 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

