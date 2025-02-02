Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 174,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,162.36. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,273.36. This represents a 15.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,698 shares of company stock worth $7,904,806 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

