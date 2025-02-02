Equity Residential (EQR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Equity Residential to post earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $754.93 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Equity Residential Stock Performance
Shares of EQR opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93.
Equity Residential Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.66%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.
