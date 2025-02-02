Ethereum Classic Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $24.37 or 0.00024540 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.67 billion and approximately $176.58 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $99,304.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.00117079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.76 or 0.00400548 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.67 or 0.00228257 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00045741 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,592,225 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

