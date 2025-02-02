Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in First Solar were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in First Solar by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 24,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in First Solar by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 142,060 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,037,000 after acquiring an additional 30,006 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,201 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,910,000 after buying an additional 49,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on First Solar from $280.00 to $252.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.29.

First Solar Trading Up 0.1 %

First Solar stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.88 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.93.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

