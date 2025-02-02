Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $300,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $216.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.41 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

