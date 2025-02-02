Everett Harris & Co. CA Takes $237,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. OTR Global raised Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.