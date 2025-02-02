Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $106,000 Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 738.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $151.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

