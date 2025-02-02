Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after buying an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,774,705,000 after acquiring an additional 320,415 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,957,000 after purchasing an additional 277,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,196,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $486,018,000 after purchasing an additional 48,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $176.26 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $214.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.50 and its 200-day moving average is $164.35. The firm has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

