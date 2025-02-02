Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $58,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Masco by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 708,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,440,000 after buying an additional 338,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAS

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.