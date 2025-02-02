Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $83,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VOT opened at $270.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.81 and a 1-year high of $275.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.