Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,851 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,257,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,742,000 after buying an additional 161,665 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000.

BATS SMB opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

