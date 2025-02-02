Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

COST opened at $979.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $954.51 and its 200-day moving average is $907.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $691.50 and a 52-week high of $1,008.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

