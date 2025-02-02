Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in January

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Exor Price Performance
Shares of Exor stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. Exor has a 12 month low of $88.65 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.51.
About Exor
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exor
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.