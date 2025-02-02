Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in January

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Exor stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. Exor has a 12 month low of $88.65 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.51.

Exor N.V. engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

