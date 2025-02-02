Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) Trading Down 23.1% – Here’s Why

Federal Life Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 23.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73.

Federal Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products in the United States. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement insurance products. The company offers its products through independent agents.

