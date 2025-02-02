Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.56 and last traded at $42.64. Approximately 74,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 827,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Free Report) by 77,445.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,814,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,782,532 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 33,086.04% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $1,099,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

