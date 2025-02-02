Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,466 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after acquiring an additional 32,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

