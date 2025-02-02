Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 9,026 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 176,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares during the period.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Performance

MORT stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Profile

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

