Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

FTEC stock opened at $183.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.51. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.12 and a fifty-two week high of $193.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

