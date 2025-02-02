Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $14.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 82,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 130,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 44,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.