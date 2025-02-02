Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Sells 1,140 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,068,000 after acquiring an additional 526,226 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,958.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,680,000 after buying an additional 263,435 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,478,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,095.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 90,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 82,786 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $249.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $205.93 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.23 and a 200 day moving average of $239.57. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
