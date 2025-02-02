First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Stock Price Up 17.1% – Time to Buy?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 17.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 610,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 219,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

First Atlantic Nickel Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$17.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.80.

About First Atlantic Nickel

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

