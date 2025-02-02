First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 425,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,976,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,564,000. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 3,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $13.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,204.69. 41,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,164.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,049.40. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $1,438.08 and a 12 month high of $2,412.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 165.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,323.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.