First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 425,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,976,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,564,000. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 3,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $13.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,204.69. 41,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,164.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,049.40. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $1,438.08 and a 12 month high of $2,412.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.12%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,323.50.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
