First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,323.50.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 165.15 EPS for the current year.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
