First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,323.50.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA stock opened at $2,204.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,164.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,050.93. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $1,438.08 and a 12-month high of $2,412.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 165.15 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.