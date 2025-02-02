First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.35 and last traded at $133.44, with a volume of 5304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.05.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $959.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

