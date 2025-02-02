First United (FUNC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter.

First United Trading Up 0.8 %

First United stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. First United has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.81.

First United Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

