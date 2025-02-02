FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Raymond James

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FSV. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

FSV opened at $181.87 on Thursday. FirstService has a 12-month low of $141.26 and a 12-month high of $197.84. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.18 and its 200 day moving average is $181.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. FirstService’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 486.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,308,000 after acquiring an additional 389,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 2,136.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 199,937 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,138,000 after purchasing an additional 166,996 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,992,000 after purchasing an additional 63,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in FirstService by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 258,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,839,000 after buying an additional 50,265 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

