Five Oceans Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,095 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,874,000 after acquiring an additional 78,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after purchasing an additional 908,558 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 28.0% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in United Airlines by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in United Airlines by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 50,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 37,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 3.3 %

United Airlines stock opened at $105.84 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UAL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.