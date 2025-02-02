Five Oceans Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,744 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,200,216.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 780,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,083,000 after buying an additional 780,141 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $48,404,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 825,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,612,000 after acquiring an additional 162,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,426,000 after acquiring an additional 145,967 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $193.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $164.34 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.97 and its 200 day moving average is $188.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

