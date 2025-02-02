Five Oceans Advisors Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Five Oceans Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 565,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,746,000 after buying an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 164,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 79,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

