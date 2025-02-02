Five Oceans Advisors Sells 5,037 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Five Oceans Advisors cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,063,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,225,000 after acquiring an additional 231,851 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $24,096,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $21,078,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,878,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com lowered Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Novartis Trading Down 0.1 %

Novartis stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average is $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

