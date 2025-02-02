FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2257 per share on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.20.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of BATS:LKOR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.01. 203,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds with at least 10 years to maturity selected and weighted by fundamental factors.

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.