FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2257 per share on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.20.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of BATS:LKOR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.01. 203,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70.
About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund
