Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,965 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $7,459,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 55,147 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

