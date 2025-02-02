Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,965 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $7,459,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 55,147 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Stock Down 0.9 %
F stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85.
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
