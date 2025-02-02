Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 272,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $76,109.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,785 shares in the company, valued at $88,753,351.05. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FWONA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,277. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average is $76.34. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $88.66.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWONA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

