Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 2,200 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,129.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $97.70 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.35 and a 52-week high of $130.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

