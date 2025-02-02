Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 365.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 477.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.26.

Moderna Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.60. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

