Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.60 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,791,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average is $87.89. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 38.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

