Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 77.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 69.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

TECK stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0895 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

