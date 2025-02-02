Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dayforce during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,694. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $68,309,346.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,527 shares in the company, valued at $63,204,622.85. The trade was a 51.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 861,697 shares of company stock valued at $68,533,936. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DAY opened at $70.61 on Friday. Dayforce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAY shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dayforce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dayforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.07.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

