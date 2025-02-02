Forsta AP Fonden Sells 6,200 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 7,981,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 62.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,211,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 2,386,519 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Snap by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,910,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,348 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,032,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Snap by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,086,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,501 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $17.50.
In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 11,154 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $117,674.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 465,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,425.20. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $195,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,403,718.32. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,184 shares of company stock worth $4,761,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
