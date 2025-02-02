Forsta AP Fonden Sells 9,500 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in International Paper by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $35,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,896.55. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

