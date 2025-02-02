Forsta AP Fonden Trims Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $228,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ferrari by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 529.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.14.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $429.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $433.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.37. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $498.23. The company has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 44.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

