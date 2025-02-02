Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 175,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 238,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Fortune Minerals Trading Down 10.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.
