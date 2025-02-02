Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth $173,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 45,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.11 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $464.28 million, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 564.74%.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

