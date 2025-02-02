Founders Capital Management LLC Has $255,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Founders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,606,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,409,000 after acquiring an additional 993,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,114,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,170,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 108.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,852,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,025,000 after buying an additional 3,042,060 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $92,413,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,976,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,364,000 after buying an additional 3,668,168 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently -273.32%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.