Fred L. Drake Sells 10,000 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,374.60. The trade was a 14.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HBT Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ HBT opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.88.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

HBT Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on HBT Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 91,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in HBT Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 62.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

