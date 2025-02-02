Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 18,609 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 18,609 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,402,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,548,461.84. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $404.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 198.33, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

