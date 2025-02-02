Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 981.62 ($12.17) and traded as low as GBX 908.50 ($11.26). Future shares last traded at GBX 919.50 ($11.40), with a volume of 249,338 shares traded.
Future Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 941.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 981.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,209.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.
Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 124.60 ($1.54) EPS for the quarter. Future had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Future plc will post 116.6270784 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Future Dividend Announcement
About Future
Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Future
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- Stock Average Calculator
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.