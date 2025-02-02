Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 981.62 ($12.17) and traded as low as GBX 908.50 ($11.26). Future shares last traded at GBX 919.50 ($11.40), with a volume of 249,338 shares traded.

Future Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 941.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 981.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,209.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 124.60 ($1.54) EPS for the quarter. Future had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Future plc will post 116.6270784 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Future Dividend Announcement

About Future

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Future’s dividend payout ratio is presently 394.74%.

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

