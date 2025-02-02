GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Short Interest Up 9.7% in January

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GDS Stock Performance

Shares of GDS opened at $21.71 on Friday. GDS has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.13.

Get GDS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 128.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,040,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,592 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its position in GDS by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,212,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth $26,572,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 898,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after buying an additional 188,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.